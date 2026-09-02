Finland investigates drone found on southern coast
Finnish authorities are investigating a drone that was found in Porvoo on the Nordic country's southern coast on Tuesday, Finland's defence ministry said on Wednesday.
Finnish authorities are investigating a drone that was found in Porvoo on the Nordic country's southern coast on Tuesday, Finland's defence ministry said on Wednesday.
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