Finland investigates drone found on southern coast

Reuters | Updated: 02-09-2026 17:08 IST | Created: 02-09-2026 17:08 IST
Finland investigates drone found on southern coast

​Finnish authorities ​are investigating a ‌drone that ​was found in Porvoo on ‌the Nordic country's southern coast on Tuesday, Finland's defence ministry said on Wednesday.

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