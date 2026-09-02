Delhi HC issues notice on PIL seeking regularisation of sewer, septic tank workers

The petition further seeks payment of all statutory dues and service benefits to the workers, including benefits directed by the Delhi High Court in its earlier judgment in Delhi Jal Board v. National Campaign for Dignity and Rights of Sewerage and Allied Workers.

ANI | Updated: 02-09-2026 17:47 IST | Created: 02-09-2026 17:47 IST
Delhi HC issues notice on PIL seeking regularisation of sewer, septic tank workers
Delhi High Court (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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The Delhi High Court on Wednesday issued notice on a public interest litigation seeking the regularisation of all sewer and septic tank workers working in Delhi for the Delhi Jal Board (DJB), either directly or through outsourcing contractors. A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice DK Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia sought the response of the Delhi Government and the Delhi Jal Board in the matter.

The Court also directed the Delhi Jal Board to furnish complete details of the contractors engaged for sewer-related work and the workers presently working as sewer workers in Delhi within six weeks. The PIL has been filed by Dalit Adivasi Shakti Adhikar Manch (DASAM), seeking the regularisation of sewer and septic tank workers who, according to the plea, have been performing permanent and hazardous work for the DJB either directly or through a network of outsourcing contractors.

The petition further seeks payment of all statutory dues and service benefits to the workers, including benefits directed by the Delhi High Court in its earlier judgment in Delhi Jal Board v. National Campaign for Dignity and Rights of Sewerage and Allied Workers. The plea contends that despite the earlier judicial directions, several contractual and outsourced workers continue to be deprived of statutory benefits such as provident fund, gratuity, bonus and other labour welfare entitlements.

The PIL also raises concerns regarding the continued engagement of workers through contractors for work which, according to the petition, is permanent and forms part of the statutory functions of the Delhi Jal Board. The petition seeks comprehensive details regarding all contractors engaged by the DJB and the sewer workers working under them, besides seeking the regularisation of eligible workers and consequential service benefits. The matter is now listed for further hearing on November 28, 2026. (ANI)

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