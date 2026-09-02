MCD councillors, contractual employees to get medical treatment at CGHS rates

Sitting councillors and contractual employees of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will now be able to avail medical treatment at CGHS rates at hospitals empanelled with the civic body. The facility will also be extended to their eligible dependents under a newly formulated policy. The policy has been introduced for the first time in the MCD and is expected to make healthcare more affordable and accessible, particularly for contractual employees working across different departments. Beneficiaries will be able to access treatment at CGHS rates at any MCD-empanelled hospital.

Standing Committee Chairperson Satya Sharma said the initiative was aimed at ensuring better healthcare facilities for councillors, contractual workers and their families. She said the policy was especially important for contractual employees, who play a key role in keeping various MCD services running. Sharma said the provision had already been announced in the MCD Budget and has now been implemented through the new policy. She added that treatment at CGHS rates would help reduce the financial burden on contractual employees and their families, especially during medical emergencies and other major healthcare needs.

The Chairperson said the Standing Committee's focus was not only on the interests of councillors but also on the welfare of MCD employees. She added that contractual workers make an important contribution to the Corporation's functioning and that further steps would be taken to improve their welfare and make essential facilities more accessible. Earlier on Monday, Delhi Mayor Pravesh Wahi reviewed the MCD's preparations to tackle vector-borne diseases and directed health officials to work closely with public representatives. He also asked officials to hold weekly review meetings and strengthen surveillance across the city.

The MCD has carried out insecticide spraying and fogging at 1,197 locations so far. The Mayor directed field teams to focus on mosquito breeding spots and conduct targeted fogging at construction sites, religious places, parks, schools and health centres. According to the MCD, Delhi has recorded a 46 per cent drop in dengue cases till August 31 compared to the same period last year. Cases have fallen from 499 last year to 311 this year. (ANI)