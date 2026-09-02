"Great fortune, pray for blessings to shoulder responsibility well": Air Marshal Jeetendra Mishra (retd) on appointment as Ram Mandir Trust's first CEO

Air Marshal Jeetendra Mishra (retd), who was on Wednesday appointed the first CEO of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, has said that the opportunity has come to him due to the blessings of Lord Ram and he would serve in the new role after 43 years of service to the nation in the Indian Air Force. In his first interview after being named CEO of the Ram Temple, Air Marshal Jeetendra Mishra (retd) told ANI that he had got opportunity to serve Sri Ram Mandir and the devotees.

"I consider this a great fortune that they chose me from so many candidates. I also consider this the blessings of Lord Ram that after 43 years of service to the nation in the Air Force, He has given me the opportunity to serve Sri Ram Mandir and Sri Ram bhakts," he said. "As I said, I would like to thank the selection committee, Sri Ram Mandir Trust and Lord Ram for having chosen me for this responsibility. I pray to God to grant me the capability so that I can shoulder it well," he added.

Air Marshal Jeetendra Mishra (retd) was on Wednesday appointed the first CEO of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, Ayodhya. Making the announcement, the Trust's interim general secretary Krishna Mohan said that the decision was taken after a discussion at the meeting held today.

He also recalled Air Marshal Jeetendra Mishra's association with Operation Sindoor. "A discussion was held, and it was decided that Air Marshal Jeetendra Mishra (retd) will be the CEO (of the Trust)...During Operation Sindoor, Air Force played a significant role and he was the Commander-in-Chief during the Operation," Krishna Mohan said.

The search committee appointed to select the first Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for the Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir submitted its final report on Tuesday, following a rigorous screening process that saw over 5,000 applicants vying for the prestigious post. The report was submitted during a high-level meeting attended by Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust members, including Treasurer Swami Govind Dev Giri Ji Maharaj, Mahant Dinendra Das, Acting General Secretary Krishna Mohan, and Ayodhya District Magistrate Shashank Tripathi.

The three-member search committee comprised Lieutenant General Vishnu Kant Chaturvedi (retd), former Scientist Suresh Haware and former Supreme Court judge Justice Pramod Kohli. Treasurer of the Trust, Swami Govind Dev Giri Ji Maharaj, had said that the report will be taken up on Wednesday.

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust on Wednesday also appointed three new trustees. Delhi-based Mahesh Bhagchandka, Ayodhya-based Madan Mohan Pandey and Shikohabad-based Dr Nirmala Yadav will join the Trust as new trustees, Krishna Mohan said. (ANI)