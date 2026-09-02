Telangana CM Revanth Reddy urges Centre to expedite airport works

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy urged Civil Aviation Minister Rammohan Naidu to expedite the development of the Adilabad and Mamunoor (Warangal) airports in the state. The Chief Minister apprised the Union minister of the status of land acquisition for the Mamunoor airport.

The CM met with Rammohan Naidu on Wednesday at Rajiv Gandhi Bhavan, the Civil Aviation Ministry's office in Delhi on Wednesday. During the meeting, CM Revanth Reddy briefed the minister about the completion of the land acquisition and handover to the agency for the construction of the Mamunoor airport.

The Chief Minister brought to the attention of the Union minister the state government’s plea to establish cargo and passenger terminals, as well as MRO (Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul) facilities, at the Adilabad airport. The CM requested to convene a joint meeting between the Defence and Civil Aviation departments to finalise the runway specifications for the Adilabad airport.

Minister Rammohan Naidu informed CM Revanth Reddy that tenders for the Mamunoor Airport would be called within two weeks and finalised by December. The foundation stone for the works would be laid in the same month. The prospects of heli–tourism for further growth of the tourism sector in Telangana were discussed in the meeting.

The Chief Minister appealed to Rammohan Naidu to consider the proposal for developing heli-tourism using helicopters. The Civil Aviation officials informed the CM that a report regarding seaplane landings at Hussain Sagar would be submitted to the state government within two weeks. Telangana MPs Suresh Shetkar and M. Anil Kumar Yadav, State Government Advisor (Protocol) Harkara Venugopal, Chief Secretary Sanjay Jaju, and CM Secretary Manik Raj, among others, participated in the meeting. (ANI)