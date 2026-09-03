Trump says renewed US campaign against Iran won't last long

President ​Donald Trump said ‌on Wednesday ​that the renewed U.S. campaign against Iran would not ‌continue for "too long" after the biggest exchange of fire between Tehran and Washington since July.

Trump ‌told reporters in the Oval Office ‌that Iran was trying to build a rocket that drops mines and the U.S. had destroyed it. ⁠He ​also ⁠said Iran had been working to restore its ⁠radar and missile systems, which were also targeted ​in the U.S. strikes. "We took out all ⁠of the new equipment that they tried ⁠to build ​along the Strait of Hormuz - some defensive, some offensive ... It was a very ⁠heavy attack last night, and we're prepared to ⁠do ⁠another one any time we want," he said.