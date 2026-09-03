BJP National President Nitin Nabin to hold two-day visit to Uttarakhand on September 9-10

The meeting is expected to focus on key organisational issues, strengthening the party machinery at the grassroots level and reviewing the party’s preparedness for upcoming political challenges.

ANI | Updated: 03-09-2026 16:55 IST | Created: 03-09-2026 16:55 IST
BJP National President Nitin Nabin to hold two-day visit to Uttarakhand on September 9-10
BJP National President Nitin Nabin (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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BJP National President Nitin Nabin will undertake a two-day visit to Uttarakhand on September 9 and 10, during which he will participate in a series of organisational programmes in Haldwani and Rudrapur. As part of his visit, Nitin Nabin is scheduled to attend the BJP Uttarakhand State Working Committee meeting. The meeting is expected to focus on key organisational issues, strengthening the party machinery at the grassroots level and reviewing the party’s preparedness for upcoming political challenges.

The BJP National President will also interact with senior party leaders, office-bearers and workers during his visit. Discussions are likely to focus on organisational expansion, coordination between different levels of the party organisation and strengthening the party’s outreach among various sections of society. Nitin Nabin will also address a Sainik Sammelan during his Uttarakhand visit. The programme will provide an opportunity to engage with serving and retired members of the armed forces and highlight issues concerning the welfare and contribution of the country’s defence personnel and their families.

The two-day visit is part of Nitin Nabin’s ongoing organisational engagements across states following his appointment as BJP national president. His visit to Uttarakhand is expected to further strengthen the party organisation and provide strategic direction to state-level leaders and workers. (ANI)

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