KNDS says Munich prosecutors enquiring about 2013 Qatar arms deal

Munich prosecutors ​have opened a preliminary ​inquiry into ‌a 2013 ​multi-billion-euro arms deal between German-French defence manufacturer KNDS and Qatar, amid ‌allegations of bribery linked to the contract, KNDS said on Thursday. The case centres on a 2013 contract ‌for the sale of 62 Leopard 2 tanks ‌and 24 Panzerhaubitze 2000 artillery systems to the Gulf emirate, worth about €1.89 billion ($2.19 billion).

KNDS said it had commissioned ⁠external ​experts earlier ⁠this year to review the deal after allegations that millions ⁠of euros in commissions paid to a consulting firm ​in Qatar may have been disguised bribe payments. The ⁠review is at an advanced stage, the company said ⁠in response ​to a Reuters query, adding that it had found no indications that employees ⁠had engaged in criminal conduct.

The Munich public prosecutor's office ⁠did ⁠not immediately respond to a request for comment. ($1 = 0.8619 euros)