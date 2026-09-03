Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel holds meetings with industry leaders in Mumbai ahead of Vibrant Gujarat Summit 2027

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Thursday held one-to-one meetings with various industry leaders in Mumbai ahead of the Vibrant Gujarat Summit 2027 and invited them to participate in the upcoming summit. During the meetings, discussions were held on investment opportunities, expansion plans and industrial development across various sectors in Gujarat.

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra recalled his first meeting regarding investment in Gujarat, which was held in the same room with then Chief Minister Narendra Modi. He said he was impressed by Modi's vision and foresight. Mahindra expressed happiness over meeting Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and discussing the group's future investment plans in Gujarat.

According to the Gujarat government, discussions with the Mahindra Group focused on opportunities in the electric vehicle (EV) and GIFT City sectors, along with new avenues for investment, collaboration and development. Swan Corporation Managing Director Nikhil Merchant said fruitful discussions were held regarding plans to expand and modernise the company's operations in Gujarat.

Merchant also discussed the need for improved connectivity and nearby airport infrastructure to support the company's growing international business. He termed Gujarat's shipping policy "highly commendable". Welspun India CEO Dipali Goenka said discussions were held with the Welspun Group on strengthening Gujarat's position in the global textile sector.

Opportunities for new investments and expansion were explored to boost growth, exports and employment by leveraging Gujarat's textile ecosystem and industry-friendly policies, she said. Hindalco Managing Director Satish Pai said a constructive meeting was held with the company's leadership on opportunities in Gujarat's industrial and manufacturing ecosystem, including copper recycling, e-waste management and circular economy initiatives.

Discussions were also held on the inauguration of Hindalco's copper recycling plant in December, along with potential investments, sustainable industrial practices and ways to strengthen Gujarat's position as a leading copper destination, Pai said. AMNS India CEO Amit Harlalka said a fruitful meeting was held with the Chief Minister regarding the company's investment plans in Gujarat.

The company is moving towards completing an investment of Rs 80,000 crore by June and is also planning an additional investment of Rs 10,000 crore at Hazira, primarily in the renewable energy and battery storage sectors, Harlalka said. He added that the company also shared its vision of developing the world's largest steel plant, with a capacity of 25 million tonnes, in Gujarat. (ANI)