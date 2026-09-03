MP: Two killed, three injured after house collapses in Gwalior

Two persons, including a two-year-old boy, died while three others were injured after a house collapsed last night in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior district, an official said.

ANI | Updated: 03-09-2026 17:17 IST | Created: 03-09-2026 17:17 IST
MP: Two killed, three injured after house collapses in Gwalior
Gwalior ADM, C B Prasad (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

Two persons, including a two-year-old boy, died while three others were injured after a house collapsed last night in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior district, an official said. The incident occurred in Jangipur area under Dabra City police station limits in the district.

Upon receiving information about the incident, police and district administration team reached the spot and admitted the injured to the Civil Hospital in Dabra. “An incident occurred last night between around 11 pm and midnight where an old dilapidated house collapsed. A mother and her son died in the incident. The woman has been identified as Seema. Three people sustained injuries, who were admitted to the hospital and undergoing treatment,” said CB Prasad, Additional District Magistrate.

On the possible cause of the collapse, the ADM said, “The house should be certainly in a dilapidated condition. I have not personally inspected it, but it must have been in a dilapidated state; only then could such a situation have arisen.” Regarding directions issued to identify unsafe buildings, the officer said that instructions had been issued. All municipal corporations and local urban and rural bodies were directed to prepare a list of all such buildings. The District Magistrate had instructed everyone in this regard.

“Despite this, if such a situation has occurred, it will certainly be brought to the notice of the District Magistrate,” he said. On compensation for the victims, the ADM added that the process for compensation is underway and it would be initiated at the earliest to ensure payment to the family members of the victims. (ANI)

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