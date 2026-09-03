Dangerous app can put more your phone at risk

By Rajnish Singh Be cautious of malicious android apps disguised as adult-content apps which are promoted through advertisements on social media platforms as these illegal activities being performed by miscreants can potentially lead to unauthorised financial transactions and monetary losses.

Users are redirected from such advertisements to websites that prompt them to download Android Package Kit (APK) files from sources outside official app stores. Downloading and installing such applications can compromise the security of mobile devices. Once installed, the malicious apps may seek sensitive permissions, including accessibility permissions, which can allow them to gain extensive control over a device.

The Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) under the Ministry of Home Affairs has issued an advisory cautioning citizens against malicious Android applications and warned that cybercriminals are increasingly using advertisements on social media platforms to circulate such malicious applications. The National Cybercrime Threat Analytics Unit (NCTAU) under the I4C, in an advisory issued on August 26, warned that cybercriminals are increasingly exploiting advertisements on social media platforms to distribute malicious applications.

According to the advisory, users are often redirected through such advertisements to websites that prompt them to download APK files from sources other than official app stores. The I4C warned that downloading and installing applications from such unverified sources could compromise the security of mobile devices.

“Once installed, these malicious apps may request sensitive permissions, including accessibility permissions, and gain control of the device,” the advisory said. The cybercrime agency warned that such applications may be capable of installing additional apps without the user's knowledge, interfering with device settings and facilitating unauthorised financial transactions. These activities could result in users losing money from their bank accounts or through digital payment platforms.

The advisory urged citizens to exercise caution while downloading applications and specifically advised them to install apps only from the Google Play Store or other trusted application stores. The I4C also warned users against downloading APK files from advertisements, unfamiliar websites or suspicious links. Users have been advised never to grant Accessibility permissions to unknown or suspicious applications, as such permissions can potentially provide malicious apps with significant control over a device.

Citizens have further been advised to regularly review applications installed on their smartphones and immediately remove any app they do not recognise or remember installing. The advisory also recommended keeping Google Play Protect enabled as an additional security measure. The cybercrime agency urged users to regularly monitor their bank accounts and Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transactions to detect any unauthorised activity at the earliest.

The advisory comes amid growing concerns over the use of digital platforms and mobile applications by cybercriminals to target users and gain access to sensitive information, devices and financial accounts. The I4C has also asked citizens to immediately report any fraudulent application or cyber fraud. Victims can contact the national cybercrime helpline 1930 or report incidents through the government’s cybercrime reporting portal at cybercrime.gov.in.

The agency urged citizens to remain vigilant and follow official cyber safety advisories issued by the MHA and the I4C. The latest warning highlights the risks associated with downloading applications from unofficial sources, particularly when users are lured through advertisements promising access to adult or other restricted content.

Cybersecurity officials have repeatedly advised users to verify the authenticity and source of an application before installing it and to avoid granting unnecessary permissions to unfamiliar apps. (ANI)