14 Manipur CSOs welcome Assembly resolution to update NRC before Census

Fourteen Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) of Kangleipak have welcomed the Manipur Legislative Assembly's resolution urging the Government of India to update the National Register of Citizens (NRC), calling it a significant step towards addressing a long-standing demand of the people. Speaking at a press meet in Imphal, Convenor of the 14 CSOs, Nahakpam Shanta, said the organisations had been pursuing the demand for updation of the NRC in the state for a long time.

Shanta reiterated that 1951 should be adopted as the base year for the NRC updation exercise in Manipur. "The 14 Civil Society Organisations have been pursuing the demand for NRC updation for a long time. We reiterate that 1951 must be adopted as the base year for the exercise in Manipur," Shanta said.

He appealed to civil society organisations, intellectuals and people across the state to come together and strengthen the demand. Shanta asserted that whenever the NRC updation process is initiated in Manipur, it must be carried out using 1951 as the base year.

The development comes after the Manipur Legislative Assembly passed a resolution urging the Centre to take steps towards updating the NRC in the state. The issue of citizenship and identification of residents has remained a longstanding concern in Manipur, with various civil society groups advocating for an updated NRC to address concerns surrounding illegal immigration and demographic changes.

The 14 CSOs said they would continue to pursue the demand and urged wider participation from civil society and the people of Manipur in the process. (ANI)