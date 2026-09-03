CBI conducts training course on investigation of economic offences for 13 ITEC member countries

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted a week-long training course on the investigation of economic offences for officers from 13 member countries of the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) programme from August 27 to September 2 at the CBI Academy in Ghaziabad. The training was organised under the ITEC programme of the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India, with the objective of enhancing the knowledge, awareness and practical skills of participating officers in investigating and prosecuting economic offences.

A total of 30 participants from Bhutan, Fiji, the Kingdom of Eswatini, Lebanon, Lesotho, Liberia, Maldives, Mauritius, Mexico, Oman, Tanzania, Thailand and Zambia attended the programme. The course covered various aspects related to the investigation of economic offences, including challenges faced by investigating agencies, Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), practical approaches and best practices for effective investigation and prosecution.

The programme also focused on strengthening the understanding of participants regarding the varied forms of economic offences and the wider impact of such crimes, which can extend beyond national and geographical boundaries. The valediction ceremony of the training programme was held at the CBI Headquarters in New Delhi on September 2.

Additional Director, CBI, N Venu Gopal presided over the ceremony and interacted with the participating officers. Addressing the participants, Venu Gopal highlighted the significance of effective investigation into economic offences and noted the diverse forms in which such offences can occur.

He also underlined the broader impact of economic crimes, particularly as such offences can have ramifications beyond geographical boundaries. The training programme formed part of India's ongoing capacity-building initiatives under the ITEC framework, through which Indian institutions provide training and technical expertise to officials from partner countries.

The CBI has been conducting specialised training programmes for foreign law enforcement officials as part of India's international cooperation and capacity-building efforts. (ANI)