Soccer-European football groups back limits on blanket away-fan bans

Reuters | Updated: 03-09-2026 21:51 IST | Created: 03-09-2026 21:51 IST
Soccer-European football groups back limits on blanket away-fan bans

European football stakeholders ​have joined forces ​to back curbs ‌on blanket ​away-fan bans, arguing that travelling supporters are a vital part ‌of the game and should not be punished for the actions of a minority. The position, adopted by ‌Europe's football governing body UEFA, European Football ‌Clubs, Football Supporters Europe and European League, followed discussions at UEFA's Safety and Security Conference in Madrid this week ⁠on ​away supporters ⁠and the use of collective bans.

"Measures aimed at preventing ⁠violence, disorder or other forms of misconduct should focus ​on the individuals responsible rather than on groups ⁠of supporters as a whole," the stakeholders said in ⁠the ​statement. Collective bans should not become a routine response to safety or security concerns and ⁠should only be considered when documented evidence shows no ⁠less restrictive ⁠measures can address serious risks to public safety or public order, they ‌added.

TRENDING

1
Diletta Doretti Takes World Bank Group Leadership Role for El Salvador

Diletta Doretti Takes World Bank Group Leadership Role for El Salvador

United States
2
Massachusetts primaries test Democratic appetite for generational change

Massachusetts primaries test Democratic appetite for generational change

Global
3
US urges hands-off approach to AI regulation at G20 tech meeting

US urges hands-off approach to AI regulation at G20 tech meeting

Global
4
Nicaraguan Congress passes Ortega-backed reform excluding opposition from elections

Nicaraguan Congress passes Ortega-backed reform excluding opposition from el...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Hidden Ecological Cost of War Fires Emerging Across Eastern Ukraine’s Fragile Pine Forests

How Few Prompted Words Can Change Emotional and Intellectual Voice of AI

From Diesel Generators to Solar-Powered Berths: Practical Blueprint for Zero-Energy Ports

Smarter Factories, Bigger Risks: Why AI Governance Is Becoming Industrial Policy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026