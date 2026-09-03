Soccer-European football groups back limits on blanket away-fan bans

European football stakeholders ​have joined forces ​to back curbs ‌on blanket ​away-fan bans, arguing that travelling supporters are a vital part ‌of the game and should not be punished for the actions of a minority. The position, adopted by ‌Europe's football governing body UEFA, European Football ‌Clubs, Football Supporters Europe and European League, followed discussions at UEFA's Safety and Security Conference in Madrid this week ⁠on ​away supporters ⁠and the use of collective bans.

"Measures aimed at preventing ⁠violence, disorder or other forms of misconduct should focus ​on the individuals responsible rather than on groups ⁠of supporters as a whole," the stakeholders said in ⁠the ​statement. Collective bans should not become a routine response to safety or security concerns and ⁠should only be considered when documented evidence shows no ⁠less restrictive ⁠measures can address serious risks to public safety or public order, they ‌added.