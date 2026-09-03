Congress leader Govind Singh files petition before High Court against alleged misuse of MP Dakaiti Aur Vyapharan Prabhavit Kshetra Adhiniyam

Senior Congress leader and former minister Govind Singh has filed a petition before the Gwalior Bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court seeking to stop the alleged misuse of the MP Dakaiti Aur Vyapharan Prabhavit Kshetra Adhiniyam (Dacoity-Affected Areas Act).

ANI | Updated: 03-09-2026 21:45 IST | Created: 03-09-2026 21:45 IST
Congress leader Govind Singh files petition before High Court against alleged misuse of MP Dakaiti Aur Vyapharan Prabhavit Kshetra Adhiniyam
Advocate Rajeev Sharma (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Senior Congress leader and former minister Govind Singh has filed a petition before the Gwalior Bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court seeking to stop the alleged misuse of the MP Dakaiti Aur Vyapharan Prabhavit Kshetra Adhiniyam (Dacoity-Affected Areas Act). Counsel for the petitioner, Advocate Rajeev Sharma, speaking to ANI, said the petition has been filed on the basis of the Madhya Pradesh government’s statement in the Assembly that the state is no longer a dacoity-affected area and that there are no dacoits in the state.

“The petition was filed by former minister Govind Singh to curb the misuse of the Dacoity Affected Areas Act. The plea is grounded on the fact that the state government stated in the Legislative Assembly that no area in Madhya Pradesh is dacoity-affected and that there are no active dacoits remaining in the state. Since there are no dacoits, the provisions related to the Dacoity Act should not apply; this is our primary demand. Therefore, the Dacoity Act holds no relevance at present, and we seek that it be declared unconstitutional,” Sharma said. The advocate said that the petition was accepted and the matter is likely to be heard in the next week.

He further explained that the provisions of the Act were used in districts including Bhind, Morena, Gwalior, Shivpuri, Sheopur, Datia, along with some areas in Satna and Rewa. “We have made the Director General of Police (DGP), the Principal Secretary (Home), and the Superintendents of Police of all the concerned districts as respondents in the matter. These provisions are still being used to implicate innocent people and register false cases; we have filed this petition to stop this misuse and seek the abolition of the law,” he added. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
Diletta Doretti Takes World Bank Group Leadership Role for El Salvador

Diletta Doretti Takes World Bank Group Leadership Role for El Salvador

United States
2
Massachusetts primaries test Democratic appetite for generational change

Massachusetts primaries test Democratic appetite for generational change

Global
3
US urges hands-off approach to AI regulation at G20 tech meeting

US urges hands-off approach to AI regulation at G20 tech meeting

Global
4
Nicaraguan Congress passes Ortega-backed reform excluding opposition from elections

Nicaraguan Congress passes Ortega-backed reform excluding opposition from el...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Hidden Ecological Cost of War Fires Emerging Across Eastern Ukraine’s Fragile Pine Forests

How Few Prompted Words Can Change Emotional and Intellectual Voice of AI

From Diesel Generators to Solar-Powered Berths: Practical Blueprint for Zero-Energy Ports

Smarter Factories, Bigger Risks: Why AI Governance Is Becoming Industrial Policy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026