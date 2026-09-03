Motor racing-Lawson says biggest challenge pre-Monza was working with two teams at once

Reuters | Updated: 03-09-2026 22:15 IST | Created: 03-09-2026 22:15 IST
Motor racing-Lawson says biggest challenge pre-Monza was working with two teams at once

Liam Lawson's biggest challenge leading ​into the Italian Grand Prix weekend ​has been having to prepare for ‌two ​very different Formula One cars without knowing which he was going to race.

Red Bull finally ended the New Zealander's predicament by telling ‌him on Wednesday that he would be driving for them for the second weekend in a row as a stand-in for injured Frenchman Isack Hadjar while Yuki Tsunoda replaced Lawson at Racing Bulls. Asked which ‌set of engineers he had been talking to since he stepped in at last month's ‌Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort, Lawson said he had to keep his options open.

"Been doing both, just to try and stay ready for both. Obviously, both teams, both cars to know," he said. "They are very different (cars) to drive, ⁠so it's ​not the easiest thing ⁠going between the two, even just in the simulator. But, yeah, that's been the biggest challenge. It's nice to ⁠finally have an answer, from Wednesday, to know that I can basically just put all my focus onto ​this car."

Lawson finished seventh in the main race at Zandvoort after teammate and four-time champion ⁠Max Verstappen crashed out on the opening lap. The Kiwi said that while the Racing Bulls and Red Bull cars had ⁠the ​same Red Bull power unit, not much else was the same.

"The way they drive, the balance of the car is very, very different. So without saying too much it is ⁠a very different car to drive. The feedback I get through the steering, everything, the way ⁠it feels, the way ⁠it moves around, it's very different." Verstappen, who was under the weather for his home race but has now reported fit again, won at Monza ‌last year but ‌Red Bull are only fourth in the latest ​standings.

TRENDING

1
Diletta Doretti Takes World Bank Group Leadership Role for El Salvador

Diletta Doretti Takes World Bank Group Leadership Role for El Salvador

United States
2
Massachusetts primaries test Democratic appetite for generational change

Massachusetts primaries test Democratic appetite for generational change

Global
3
US urges hands-off approach to AI regulation at G20 tech meeting

US urges hands-off approach to AI regulation at G20 tech meeting

Global
4
Nicaraguan Congress passes Ortega-backed reform excluding opposition from elections

Nicaraguan Congress passes Ortega-backed reform excluding opposition from el...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Wild Polio Is Gone, but Vaccine-Derived Outbreaks Are Testing Africa’s Defences

Hidden Ecological Cost of War Fires Emerging Across Eastern Ukraine’s Fragile Pine Forests

How Few Prompted Words Can Change Emotional and Intellectual Voice of AI

From Diesel Generators to Solar-Powered Berths: Practical Blueprint for Zero-Energy Ports

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026