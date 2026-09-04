J-K: Indian Army rescues teenage girl being swept away in Mendhar Nala towards Pakistan side

Indian Army personnel on Friday rescued a teenage girl who was being swept away in the Mendhar Nala towards the Pakistan side in the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir. The incident took place at approximately 1:30 PM when sentries deployed at forward posts observed an unidentified girl, aged between 14 and 16 years, flowing in an unconscious state along the Mendhar Nala.

In a daring rescue operation, an army jawan from the Balnoi battalion immediately jumped into the river and pulled the girl out of the water. The rescued girl has been identified as Uzma Kausar, daughter of Gulsaid and a resident of Balnoi.

Following the rescue, she was immediately evacuated to the Primary Health Centre (PHC) Mankote by the Army personnel. Local police, medical authorities, and the Sarpanch were informed in advance to ensure prompt medical attention. According to officials, the girl's condition is currently stable, and her family members have also been informed.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)