Heavy rainfall lashes parts of Delhi; Flights affected; IMD issues yellow alert

Heavy rain lashed parts of the national capital on Friday afternoon, affecting flight operations, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting more spells of rain during the night. The rain also affected flight operations at Delhi airport, with several domestic flights arriving from different cities delayed due to the weather conditions. The affected flights included those arriving from Ahmedabad, Mumbai and Port Blair. Rainwater also accumulated in several parts of the Indira Gandhi International Airport premises, as seen in the visuals.

A passenger at Delhi airport, Himanshi, speaking to ANI, said, “ There is a massive amount of water. I have been standing here for about half an hour and am waiting for the water level to go down so that I can make my way towards the arrival gates.” A passenger, Prabhash, told ANI that he had witnessed waterlogging at the airport earlier as well.

“It happened once about two years ago, and now I am seeing it happen again this year. The rain is a little heavier this year. Since it is Janmashtami today, there are also puja celebrations,” he said. On the situation at the airport, Prabhash said that work was underway and employees were working to clear the water.

“Work is going on at the airport and all the employees are working. Let us see what happens. The water will also be cleared; it should not take much time,” he added. The IMD has forecast a generally cloudy sky over Delhi, with one or two spells of light to moderate rain. Some areas may also receive heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning.

The maximum temperature is likely to remain between 31°C and 33°C, according to the weather department. The IMD has issued a Yellow Alert for Delhi, advising people to remain cautious as rain may lead to waterlogging in low-lying areas and underpasses. Traffic disruptions and delays in public transport are also likely in some parts of the city.

The weather department has advised commuters to check traffic updates before leaving and avoid areas near power lines and electrical wires during thunderstorms. The rain comes after very light showers were recorded at a few isolated places in Delhi during the previous 24 hours. Most weather stations, including Safdarjung and Lodi Road, recorded no rainfall, while Najafgarh and KVK CRPF Campus received small amounts of rain.

The maximum temperature during the past 24 hours ranged between 32°C and 35°C, while humidity remained high, with the maximum touching 85 per cent. The wet spell is expected to continue into Saturday, with light to moderate rain in many places accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning during the early morning to forenoon. Another spell of rain is likely towards the afternoon and evening, while temperatures are expected to fall to 29-31°C. (ANI)