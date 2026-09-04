After decades, Kashmiri Pandits take out grand Janmashtami procession in Kupwara

The procession commenced from the revered Mata Kheer Bhawani Temple at Tikker and proceeded towards the Shiv Mandir in Trehgam, covering nearly seven kilometres.

ANI | Updated: 04-09-2026 18:12 IST | Created: 04-09-2026 18:12 IST
After decades, Kashmiri Pandits take out grand Janmashtami procession in Kupwara
Kashmiri Pandits take out grand Janmashtami procession (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant and emotionally charged moment for the Kashmiri Pandit community, a grand Shri Krishna Janmashtami procession was taken out in Kupwara district on Friday after several decades, reviving a cherished religious tradition. The procession commenced from the revered Mata Kheer Bhawani Temple at Tikker and proceeded towards the Shiv Mandir in Trehgam, covering nearly seven kilometres.

A large number of Kashmiri Pandits from different areas of Kupwara and adjoining places participated in the procession. Men, women and children joined with great enthusiasm and devotion, creating a vibrant spiritual atmosphere along the route. SSP Kupwara Syed Al-Tahir Gilani was also present on the occasion, and security arrangements were put in place to ensure the peaceful and smooth conduct of the religious procession.

Devotees participated with traditional fervour, carrying religious flags and chanting devotional hymns as the procession made its way towards Trehgam. The procession concluded peacefully amid adequate security arrangements, with the authorities facilitating the movement of devotees and ensuring law and order throughout the route.

Meanwhile, devotees across the country are celebrating Janmashtami with religious fervour, gathering at temples for Mangla Aarti and special prayers to mark the birth of Lord Krishna. Krishna Janmashtami, also known simply as Janmashtami or Gokulashtami, is an annual Hindu festival that celebrates the birth of Krishna, the eighth avatar of Vishnu. It is observed according to the Hindu luni-solar calendar, on the eighth day (Ashtami) of the Krishna Paksha (dark fortnight) in the month of Bhadrapada, which overlaps with August and September of the Gregorian calendar. (ANI)

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