YSRCP demands CBI probe, reverification of sports quota jobs in DSC 2025

The YSR Congress Party has reiterated its demand for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the irregularities in DSC 2025 and called for the reverification of certificates submitted by all candidates selected under the sports quota.

ANI | Updated: 04-09-2026 18:15 IST | Created: 04-09-2026 18:15 IST
YSRCP demands CBI probe, reverification of sports quota jobs in DSC 2025
Former Minister Perni Venkataramaiah (Nani) addresses the press conferences over DSC scam (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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The YSR Congress Party has reiterated its demand for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the irregularities in DSC 2025 and called for the reverification of certificates submitted by all candidates selected under the sports quota. Speaking to the media here on Friday, former Minister Perni Venkataramaiah (Nani) said, "Many skeletons would tumble out of the DSC cupboard and that the TDP, despite its media power, could not cover up the irregularities for long."

"The incident in Kurnool district, where a candidate was appointed under the sports quota without qualifying the mandatory Teacher Eligibility Test (TET), has exposed the haphazard manner in which jobs were awarded," a release said. "Those who dismissed the allegations raised by former Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy must now explain how the candidate secured a post at the elementary school in Valluru village of Kowthalam mandal without passing the TET, it said.

Valluru is located in Kowthalam mandal of Kurnool district, near the Karnataka border. Around 24 candidates reportedly secured jobs in the mandal under the sports quota. The sports considered were not widely popular disciplines but relatively uncommon ones such as judo, fencing and equestrian sports, a release said.

"This made the selection process more complex, with appointments allegedly made on the basis of mere participation certificates while genuine candidates were denied opportunities," it added. “We demand the reverification of the certificates of all candidates who secured jobs under the sports quota. The government orders that were issued and subsequently withdrawn further point to irregularities. Only a CBI probe can uncover the full extent of these discrepancies,” he said. (ANI)

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