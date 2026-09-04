Nagpur Police clarifies no ban on speakers within permissible noise limits

Nagpur Police Commissioner Vishwas Nangre Patil on Friday clarified that there is no ban on speaker systems operating within the permissible noise limits, while warning that action will be taken against violations of prescribed norms. Addressing the press conference, Nagpur Police Commissioner said organisers have the right to set up and use music systems in residential, commercial and industrial areas, provided they comply with the permissible noise decibel limits prescribed by the Supreme Court, the Environment Protection Act and the Noise Control Rules, 2000.

“It is important to clarify that there is no ban on speaker systems that operate within the permissible noise decibel limits set by the Supreme Court, the Environment Protection Act, and the Noise Control Rules of 2000. Organisers have every right to set up their music systems, provided they adhere to these limits in residential, commercial, and industrial areas,” he added. The top official further added that Nagpur Police are taking preventive measures in coordination with Mandals and public representatives and are keeping them informed about the action being taken.

“We are taking this action while keeping the Mandals and public representatives fully informed and on board; we are in continuous dialogue with them,” he said. He further warned that cases would be registered under the Environment Protection Act in the event of violations. “Whenever violations occur, we will register cases under the Environment Protection Act and take appropriate action. We are also implementing preventive measures,” he said.

This comes amid Nagpur Police action against high-decibel DJ systems, modified DJ vehicles and laser lights. Earlier in the day, the Nagpur Police Commissioner has issued prohibitory orders restricting the use of DJ and sound systems, modified high-powered sound setups, as well as high-intensity beam and laser lights during festive processions and public celebrations in the city.

The orders have been issued under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, citing concerns over noise pollution, public safety, traffic movement and law and order. According to the police order, modified vehicles fitted with DJ systems, sound systems, top-mid-bass multi-speaker setups, plasma sound systems and other high-intensity amplified sound equipment will not be permitted during processions. Sound systems operating within the permissible noise limits prescribed under the Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules, 2000, will remain exempt.

In a separate order, police have also banned high-intensity beam lights and laser beam lights. Police said such lights can affect the eyesight of citizens and temporarily impair motorists' vision, increasing the risk of road accidents. Owners and operators of DJ and sound systems, beam and laser lights, along with organisers and office-bearers of festival committees and mandals, have been directed to keep prohibited equipment sealed and refrain from using it during the respective restriction periods.

The restrictions on DJ and other modified high-powered sound systems will remain in force from September 3 to November 1, 2026, while the ban on beam and laser lights will remain effective from September 3 to September 8, 2026. Police have warned that violations of the prohibitory orders will invite legal action under the applicable provisions of law. (ANI)