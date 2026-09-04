Assam Governor calls for preservation of Assam’s Vaishnavite heritage, greater youth connect with culture

Addressing the devotees on the occasion, Governor Acharya said that Darrang is deeply enriched by Assam’s historical and spiritual heritage, recalling its long association with the Vaishnavite movement and the historic Battle of Patharughat.

ANI | Updated: 04-09-2026 20:15 IST | Created: 04-09-2026 20:15 IST
Assam Governor calls for preservation of Assam’s Vaishnavite heritage, greater youth connect with culture
Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya on Friday visited the historic Shri Shri Shiyala Vaishnav Deomornoi Satra in Darrang district and attended the celebrations of Sri Krishna Janmashtami. Addressing the devotees on the occasion, Governor Acharya said that Darrang is deeply enriched by Assam’s historical and spiritual heritage, recalling its long association with the Vaishnavite movement and the historic Battle of Patharughat.

Extending his greetings to all devotees on the occasion of Janmashtami, Acharya highlighted the profound influence of Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardeva in carrying the philosophical values of Lord Krishna, which are righteousness, devotion, love, welfare and human upliftment and their importance in the socio-cultural life of Assam. He said that Sankardeva’s inclusive vision of social harmony and human unity remains highly relevant today.

Describing Satras and Naamghars as ‘schools of our culture, centres of our spiritual consciousness, custodians of our art and cultural heritage, and pillars of social harmony,” the Governor said their important role in preserving Assam’s cultural identity and keeping the younger generation connected with its roots is immense. The Governor stressed the need to harmonise modern development with cultural heritage, referring to the  Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of ‘Vikas Bhi Aur Virasat Bhi.’

He said that the initiatives for the development and preservation of Batadrava Than Cultural Project, Maa Kamakhya Temple Access Corridor and the legacy of Lachit Borphukan reflect Assam’s commitment to advancing both development and heritage. Calling for greater engagement of youth with Assam’s cultural and spiritual traditions, Acharya said that the young generation must be modern and technologically capable while remaining rooted in values and heritage.

He also emphasised the importance of connecting the spiritual ethos of Satras and Naamghars with wider initiatives of social service. The Governor said that Janmashtami reminds society of Lord Krishna’s message of righteous action, duty, devotion and service to humanity.

He expressed hope that the spiritual traditions of Assam would continue to strengthen peace, harmony and social cohesion and contribute to the journey towards a Viksit Bharat. Governor Acharya congratulated the Sattradhikar, devotees and local people for their role in preserving and promoting the rich Vaishnavite heritage of the historic Satra and extended his warm wishes to all on the occasion of Sri Krishna Janmashtami.

The programme was attended by Minister for Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Nilima Devi, MLA Paramananda Rajbongshi, District Commissioner, Darrang Ayushi Jain, President of Shri Shri Shiyala Vaishnav Deomornoi Satra Dhruvakanta Sharma, Principal of Deomornoi Degree College, Gitali Kalita, Sattradhikar of the Satra, along with a host of other dignitaries. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
EU Funding Offers a Heating Lifeline to Frontline Ukrainian Cities

EU Funding Offers a Heating Lifeline to Frontline Ukrainian Cities

Ukraine
2
UNICEF estimates 20 million children suffered online sexual abuse in one year

UNICEF estimates 20 million children suffered online sexual abuse in one yea...

Global
3
Tech pilgrims flock to China as global innovation race heats up

Tech pilgrims flock to China as global innovation race heats up

Global
4
EXPLAINER-Ali al-Taher ridge emerges as flashpoint in Israel-Hezbollah war

EXPLAINER-Ali al-Taher ridge emerges as flashpoint in Israel-Hezbollah war

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

From Traffic to Headphones, Everyday Sound Exposure May Leave Lasting Mark on Heart

Could Parma Ham Waste Power Next Protein-Snack Revolution? Scientists Put Idea to Test

Where Profit Meets Purpose: Inside Bologna’s New Wave of Eco-Businesses

Wild Polio Is Gone, but Vaccine-Derived Outbreaks Are Testing Africa’s Defences

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026