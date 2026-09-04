Varanasi Mayor Ashok Tiwari inspects flood-hit areas by boat, directs officials to ensure relief for affected people

The flood situation in the coastal areas of Varanasi has worsened due to the continuous rise in the water levels of the Ganga and Varuna rivers. In view of the severity of the situation, Mayor Ashok Kumar Tiwari conducted a detailed survey of the flood-affected coastal areas by motorboat (steamer) on Friday. Mayor Tiwari and Municipal Commissioner Himanshu Nagpal began their inspection from Namo Ghat and observed the flood situation through Konia, Daniyalpur, Hukulganj, Saraiya, and Puranapul. They then conducted a surprise inspection of the flood relief camp at Andharapul, directly interacting with the affected people sheltering there and inquiring about their well-being.

During the inspection, the Mayor gave strict instructions to the officials to ensure that the citizens living in the relief camps do not face any inconvenience. He directed them to ensure timely availability of all basic amenities like drinking water, food, and healthcare. The Mayor emphasised the need to work with better management and provide all possible assistance to the victims during this difficult time of disaster, so that the impact of the natural calamity can be mitigated and people can be provided immediate relief.

The Mayor stated that in accordance with the wishes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Municipal Corporation and the administration are working diligently for the safety and well-being of every citizen of Kashi. “Under the Prime Minister's guidance, our priority is to ensure that no family faces any hardship during this disaster,” he added.

Local councillors Madan Mohan Dubey, Ashok Maurya, Zonal Officer Pawan Kumar, and other Municipal Corporation officials and employees were present during the inspection. (ANI)