"Karnataka govt ignoring farmers amid severe drought situation": BJP MLC N Ravikumar

BJP Member of the Legislative Council (MLC) N Ravikumar alleged that the Karnataka government has failed to address the severe drought situation in the state and is neglecting farmers. Addressing a press conference on Thursday at the BJP office here, he said, "The entire Karnataka is facing a severe drought. Due to the lack of rainfall, lakes, dams and other water sources have dried up. People in rural areas, especially in Kalyana Karnataka, Mumbai Karnataka and Central Karnataka regions, are struggling for drinking water. Even animals and birds are facing a shortage of water."

Questioning the government's drought declaration, Ravikumar said, "The government has announced only 101 taluks as drought-hit. However, several districts including Kalaburagi, Belagavi, Gadag, Haveri and Dharwad have not been included despite facing severe drought conditions." Accusing the state government of failing to support farmers, he said, "Farmers have had to sow seeds multiple times due to crop failures. Despite the severe drought, the government has not released any compensation amount so far."

Comparing with the previous BJP government, he said, "During B S Yediyurappa's tenure, drought relief assistance was provided to farmers through both the Central and state governments. The present government should also provide similar relief to farmers." Alleging corruption in the Congress government, Ravikumar said, "Several corruption allegations have surfaced against the government. There are serious allegations regarding recruitment examinations, including keeping candidates in resorts and irregularities in the selection process."

Demanding the resignation of Minister Priyank Kharge, he said, "Taking moral responsibility, Priyank Kharge should resign. Otherwise, the BJP will intensify its agitation against the government." Meanwhile, earlier in the day, with Karnataka grappling with a drought situation, Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said that he will visit to assess the situation in Vijayanagara and Bagalkot.

"Tomorrow I am going to Vijayanagara and today to Bagalkot to assess the drought situation," Shivakumar told reporters, adding that he had already consulted his Cabinet Minister on the crisis. The visits come as the state continues to battle dry spells in over 100 Taluks.

Shivakumar also hit out at the BJP and JD(S) over what he described as "politics" around the farmers' crisis amid the ongoing Cauvery dispute with Tamil Nadu. "You have seen the kind of politics being played by the BJP and JD(S). They are not being given an opportunity to discuss the farmers' issues and the situation on the ground, and to seek even some relief for them. That is why we have kept a special session because the MLAs, including MLAs from their parties, were coming to me and expressing their concerns," he said. (ANI)