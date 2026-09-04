Varanasi: Krishna Janmotsav celebrated with joy and devotion at Bareka Stadium

A grand and devotional celebration of Lord Krishna's Janmotsav was held on Friday at Bareka Stadium under the aegis of the Shri Krishna Janmashtami Puja Committee, Bareka. On this occasion, a captivating tableau of Lord Krishna was presented along with various cultural programs, which was a special attraction among the devotees. Chief Guest of the event was Ashutosh Pant, General Manager, Banaras Locomotive Works. Upon arriving at the venue, he was welcomed by the committee officials and devotees. Following this, the Chief Guest worshipped Lord Krishna and participated in the Janmotsav program.

Artists and children presented captivating cultural performances based on the life, ideals, and teachings of Lord Krishna. Through an attractive tableau of Lord Krishna, his childhood and various incidents from his life were beautifully and vividly presented. On this occasion, Chief Guest Ashutosh Pant, General Manager, BHEL, in his blessings, stated that Lord Krishna's life and his thoughts are still completely relevant today.

He stated that through his life, Lord Krishna inspired us to follow the path of karma, truth, dharma, and duty. By assimilating his teachings, we can further strengthen the spirit of mutual love, harmony, and brotherhood in society. He urged everyone to adopt Lord Krishna's ideals and teachings in their lives. A large number of devotees and local citizens, including BHEL officials and employees, from surrounding areas were present at the event. The auditorium was filled with a devotional and enthusiastic atmosphere throughout the event.

The entire venue reverberated with chants of Lord Krishna. The program was gracefully conducted by Harishankar Yadav. General Secretary Ram Pravesh Yadav, President Sanjay Yadav, and Treasurer Arvind Kumar Yadav, along with all the committee officials and members, played a significant role in making the Shri Krishna Janmotsav program a success. Committee members, Railway Protection Force, and Civil Defence personnel played an active role in ensuring smooth and secure arrangements for the devotees.

Present on this occasion were Chief Medical Officer Dr. Sunil Kumar, Deputy General Manager Sagar, Senior Personnel Officer Raj Kumar Gupta, Public Relations Officer Rajesh Kumar, Joint Secretary of the Employees' Council Pradeep Yadav, and other members, along with other BARECA officials, employees, and dignitaries. Finally, the Shri Krishna Janmashtami Puja Committee expressed gratitude to all the guests, officials, employees, devotees, and residents of the area. The program concluded with chants of praise and good wishes for Lord Shri Krishna. (ANI)