Telangana CM directs tenders for Phase-2 of Makthal-Narayanpet-Kodangal lift irrigation project

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday instructed the authorities to invite tenders for phase-2 works of the Makthal-Narayanpet-Kodangal Lift Irrigation Project. At a review meeting in Kodangal, the Chief Minister directed officials to provide comprehensive details regarding the annual budget required to accelerate the project works.

The irrigation officials briefed about the measures which are being taken to complete Phase-1 works by December 2027 and Phase-2 works by October 2028, according to the CMO. Earlier in the day, the CM inspected the progress of the works at the Hakimpet Education Hub. CM Revanth enquired about the status of the works of the Young India Integrated Residential School, government Medical and Nursing colleges, physiotherapy and paramedical sciences institutes, a 430-bed hospital, and other structures in the hub.

The Chief Minister directed officials to ensure coordination across all construction activities at the Education Hub. The officials were also ordered to continuously monitor of construction quality and other technical aspects, as per the CMO. The CM suggested setting up water harvesting wells to prevent water stagnation during rains, formulate plans to conserve rainwater and utilise it for landscaping purposes.

The Officials also briefed the Chief Minister on the progress of R&B (Roads & Buildings) works in the Kodangal Assembly constituency. CM Revanth Reddy directed officials to expedite the works of road connectivity, building construction, bridges, and other infrastructure projects in the constituency. The officials were also instructed to develop the road network to connect every Tribal hamlet (Thanda) in the constituency.

The Chief Minister warned that action would be taken against the officials who neglected the development of the road network in Thandas. Formulation of robust plans for constructing culverts and bridges over streams in the villages and d designing bridges over streams in a manner similar to check dams was also reviewed in the meeting. (ANI)