Soccer-Former referee Dean defends integrity after backlash over playing 'games' during matches

Reuters | Updated: 04-09-2026 23:22 IST | Created: 04-09-2026 23:22 IST
Soccer-Former referee Dean defends integrity after backlash over playing 'games' during matches

Former Premier League referee Mike Dean said it was never ​his intention to "undermine the integrity" of officiating ​in England after facing sharp criticism ‌for admitting ​he played 'games' such as seeing how long he could go without having to blow the whistle. Dean was one of England's top referees who officiated ‌in more than 550 Premier League matches before retiring in 2022. He served as a Video Assistant Referee (VAR) official for one more season before leaving the role in 2023.

Speaking on "Jamie Vardy's Having A Party" podcast, Dean recalled ‌jokingly challenging himself to let play flow for as long as possible without blowing the whistle and ‌seeing how long he could remain in the centre circle before needing to move. Former Premier League referee Mark Halsey was one of many former officials who said the comments brought into question the integrity of match officials in England before Dean defended ⁠himself.

"Throughout my ​25 years as a ⁠professional referee, I have always applied the Laws of the Game to the best of my ability," Dean wrote on Instagram on ⁠Friday. "My approach as a referee was always to allow the game to flow and whenever possible I preferred to ​apply a high threshold for contact which the players liked. However, if I saw a foul ⁠challenge that needed me to take the appropriate action I would give it from the correct position.

"At no stage was it my ⁠intention ​to question, criticise or undermine the integrity of refereeing in this country. I have always respected the profession and the responsibility that comes with being a referee." Dean admitted he had tried to see how ⁠long he could go without blowing the whistle "a few times in the Premier League" before VAR was introduced.

"Another ⁠thing with me in ⁠the Premier League, I used to stand in the centre circle and see how long I could stay in the centre circle before I had to leave," ‌he added. "That ‌was just me joking about."

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