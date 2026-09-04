Mumbai: Fire breaks out in tourist bus in Goregaon; no injuries reported

According to the information provided by the BMC, no injuries or casualties have been reported so far.

ANI | Updated: 04-09-2026 22:53 IST | Created: 04-09-2026 22:53 IST
Mumbai: Fire breaks out in tourist bus in Goregaon; no injuries reported
Representative Image (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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A fire broke out in a tourist bus in Mumbai’s Goregaon area on Friday evening, officials from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said. The incident was reported at approximately 6:15 PM near the Cheknaka Signal, situated directly under the Oberoi Garden City Metro Station in Goregaon (East).

Upon receiving the alert from a citizen, several emergency agencies were mobilised, including the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB), local police, 108 ambulance services, and Metro officials. According to the information provided by the BMC, no injuries or casualties have been reported so far.

The cause of the fire is yet to be determined, and further details regarding the incident are awaited. (ANI)

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