Tennis-Pegula overcomes Fernandez for return to US Open fourth round

Reuters | Updated: 04-09-2026 23:31 IST | Created: 04-09-2026 23:31 IST
Tennis-Pegula overcomes Fernandez for return to US Open fourth round

Jessica Pegula kept ​alive her bid for a ​maiden Grand Slam title ‌when the ​third-seeded American rallied from behind to beat fellow former U.S. Open finalist Leylah Fernandez 1-6 6-4 6-3 ‌and make the fourth round at Flushing Meadows on Friday.

Pegula faces Sorana Cirstea in the last 16 and will need to iron out some of the flaws ‌in her game after a sluggish start against Fernandez, but the American ‌showed the resilience and composure that have made her one of the title contenders. Back at Arthur Ashe Stadium, where her dream run ended against Emma Raducanu in the 2021 title clash, ⁠the ​23-year-old Fernandez seized the ⁠initiative from the outset and rarely allowed Pegula to find any rhythm in the contest.

The ⁠Canadian dominated play with her left-handed aggression as she pushed 2024 runner-up Pegula back ​with deep groundstrokes while mixing up the pace and angles to take ⁠the opening set in 30 minutes. Pegula responded strongly by breaking in the sixth game of the ⁠second ​set and then dug out a crucial hold in the following one before Fernandez mounted a fightback, but the American recovered to force a ⁠decider.

The 32-year-old saved breakpoints early in the third set and pounced for a 3-1 ⁠lead when ⁠Fernandez sent her shot wide, before easing through the following games and sealing victory with a backhand volley winner on ‌match point.

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