Telangana: One dead, 15 injured after passenger vehicle collides with motorcycle on Srisailam Ghat road in Nagarkurnool

The accident took place near the Domalapenta viewpoint within the limits of the Eegalapenta police station. Following the collision, police personnel rushed to the spot and shifted the injured individuals to the Achampet Government Hospital for medical treatment.

ANI | Updated: 21-09-2026 16:29 IST | Created: 21-09-2026 16:29 IST
Telangana: One dead, 15 injured after passenger vehicle collides with motorcycle on Srisailam Ghat road in Nagarkurnool
Representative Image (File photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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One person was killed, and 15 others were injured after a passenger-carrying Toofan vehicle collided with a Bullet motorcycle on the Srisailam Ghat road in Telangana's Nagarkurnool district on Monday morning, police said. The accident took place near the Domalapenta viewpoint within the limits of the Eegalapenta police station. Following the collision, police personnel rushed to the spot and shifted the injured individuals to the Achampet Government Hospital for medical treatment.

According to an official from the Eegalapenta Police Station, "Today in the early morning hours, between 9:00 am and 10:00 am, a two-wheeler Bullet bike and a passenger-carrying Toofan vehicle collided near the Domalapenta viewpoint area on the Srisailam Ghat road. Fifteen people travelling in the Toofan sustained injuries, and one person died while undergoing treatment." "The body of the deceased has been sent for a post-mortem examination, and the injured were shifted to the Achampet hospital. The exact cause of the accident is currently under investigation," the police official added.

Further details into the incident are awaited. (ANI)

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