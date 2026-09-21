BJP sweeps all seven civic bodies in Rajasthan's Balotra district, wins chairperson posts

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday secured all seven chairperson posts in Rajasthan's Balotra district, winning the elections to the Balotra Municipal Council and six Municipal Boards, including Jasol, Siwana, Samdari, Sindhari, Gudamalani and Dhorimanna. In Balotra Municipal Council, BJP's Yogesh Gehlot won after securing 30 votes, defeating Congress candidate Ankita, who received 25 votes.

In Jasol Municipal Board, BJP's Nirmala Prajapat won with 13 votes, while Congress candidate Mamta received seven votes. In Siwana Municipal Board, BJP's Bhagwat Singh secured 15 votes to defeat the Congress candidate, who received 10 votes.

In Samdari Municipal Board, BJP's Suresh Kumar won with 17 votes, while Congress candidate Vikram Bunkar received eight votes. In Sindhari Municipal Board, BJP's Champa Devi secured 14 votes, while Congress candidate Bhanwararam received six votes.

In Gudamalani Municipal Board, BJP's Sheetal Bharat Jain won with 13 votes, while Congress candidate Kalpana Shekhawat received seven votes. In Dhorimanna Municipal Board, BJP's Kirti Gosainwal was elected chairperson unopposed.

The Jaipur Municipal Corporation Mayor election is scheduled to be held on September 25. The election will be conducted through voting by elected members of the Municipal Corporation. The Rajasthan Election Commission has issued the schedule for the Mayor and Deputy Mayor elections. Candidates filed their nomination papers on September 18 and 19, while scrutiny of nominations will be conducted on September 21. The last date for withdrawal of nominations is September 22.

Meanwhile, in the Rajasthan urban local body elections, the BJP secured a majority in the Jaipur Municipal Corporation board. Out of 146 wards where results were declared, the BJP won 78 seats, while the Congress secured 53 seats and independent candidates won 15 wards. The BJP is now preparing for the mayoral election, with party leaders expressing confidence in Sunil Kothari's candidature.

The State Election Commission issued the public notice at 7:00 AM on September 15 for the election of chairpersons in all 305 urban local bodies, excluding the municipal corporations of Jaipur, Jodhpur, and Kota, as well as the Suket municipality. (ANI)