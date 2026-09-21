India's rich cultural heritage radiating across sectors: Uttarakhand CM

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday said India's rich cultural heritage is radiating its brilliance across every sector under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and significant work is being undertaken in the fields of tourism and spirituality. 

ANI | Updated: 21-09-2026 23:41 IST | Created: 21-09-2026 23:41 IST
India's rich cultural heritage radiating across sectors: Uttarakhand CM
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami at ‘Pavan Janmotsav’ programme (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday said India's rich cultural heritage is radiating its brilliance across every sector under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and significant work is being undertaken in the fields of tourism and spirituality. Addressing the ‘Pavan Janmotsav’ programme at Rishikul Maidan in Haridwar, he also said that the redevelopment of Kedarnath Dham, which was severely damaged during the 2013 disaster, has been successfully completed under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, transforming the shrine complex into a renewed spiritual destination.

Uttarakhand Governor Lt Gen Gurmit Singh (retd) also attended the programme. Dhami said, “Today, under the leadership of our Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India's rich cultural heritage is radiating its brilliance across every sector, and significant work is being undertaken in the fields of tourism and spirituality.”

“Similarly, in Devbhoomi Uttarakhand, the reconstruction and redevelopment of the Kedarnath Dham, a complex that had been completely devastated and ruined following the 2013 disaster, have been successfully completed under Prime Minister Modi ji's leadership, transforming it into a magnificent and divine Kedarnath. Our endeavor is to showcase Uttarakhand’s spiritual and cultural heritage to the entire world, and we are working ceaselessly towards this goal,” Dhami added. Earlier in the day, Dhami said strengthening cooperatives and M-PACS can play a key role in boosting the rural economy, supporting mountain agriculture and creating opportunities for youth in the state.

Virtually addressing the inaugural session of the Shri Laxmanrao Inamdar Second Cooperative Leadership Training Programme at Pantnagar, Dhami stressed the need for skilled leadership to make cooperatives an effective instrument of economic empowerment. The programme was organised by Sahakar Bharati Uttarakhand at Govind Ballabh Pant University of Agriculture and Technology, Pantnagar.

Paying tribute to Sahakar Bharati founder Shri Laxmanrao Inamdar on his birth anniversary, CM Dhami said such training programmes would play an important role in strengthening the rural economy by empowering the cooperative sector. He said, “Strong leadership will strengthen M-PACS, strong M-PACS will strengthen villages, and strong villages will make Uttarakhand prosperous.” (ANI)

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