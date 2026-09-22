"Positive feedback will be received": Maharashtra Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Maha Vikas Aghadi MPs meeting with PM Modi

Maharashtra Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Tuesday praised the decision of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) MPs to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in view of the drought situation in the State, emphasising that holding talks with him will definitely yield positive results. Spekaing to the reporters, Bawankule asserted that the Central Government has consistently provided assistance to Maharashtra during times of agrarian distress and drought.

"One should meet the Prime Minister, and the reality of the situation should be conveyed to the Prime Minister. There is no problem in explaining the reality, and the Central Government does help. The central government has provided assistance during droughts. When all MPs meet him, positive feedback will definitely be received from Prime Minister Modi," he said. Earlier on Monday, Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Pankaja Munde assured that the state administration is taking comprehensive measures to support farmers facing crop losses and water scarcity due to drought-like conditions.

Munde underscored key financial interventions made by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to ease the burden on the farmers by implementing a loan waiver worth Rs 32,000 crore and waiving off their electricity bills. "As a Guardian Minister and a Cabinet Minister, we are very concerned about the water situation and how farmers are going through this. The yield of the farmers is not as expected, but all the reviews will be compiled, and we will stand very strongly behind the farmers. Our Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has given them financial support by implementing a loan waiver worth 32,000 crore, and we have also waived off their electricity bills," she said.

Earlier on Friday, Senior Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Vijay Wadettiwar demanded an immediate declaration of drought, financial compensation of Rs 50,000 for distressed farmers, and a complete waiver of farm loans. Wadettiwar had accused the Mahayuti government of showing sheer apathy toward the agrarian community and failing to provide timely relief as dry spells and severe crop losses push farmers to the brink.

"Protests have begun across Maharashtra because farmers are in great distress. The government is offering no assistance whatsoever. The government must declare a drought and announce compensation of Rs 50,000 for farmers; only then can they survive. The government shows no concern for the farmers who are taking their own lives. We are demanding immediate aid for farmers. Farm loans must also be waived; we have launched this agitation over these demands. Now, farmers will take to the streets to claim their rights," he said. (ANI)