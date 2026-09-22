Soccer-No bitterness over World Cup omission, Azmoun says after Iran recall

Reuters | Updated: 22-09-2026 11:36 IST | Created: 22-09-2026 11:36 IST
Soccer-No bitterness over World Cup omission, Azmoun says after Iran recall

Iran striker Sardar Azmoun said he bears no bitterness over being ​left out of the squad for the World ​Cup and that his recall to the ‌national ​team on Monday stirred the same joy he experienced with his first call-up. Azmoun is his country's second-leading scorer of all time with 57 goals in 91 games ‌but was left out of the squad for the World Cup in North America with state news agency IRNA saying he was injured.

However, other media reports said he had upset government supporters by posting a picture of a meeting with ‌Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the ruler of Dubai, shortly after the US and Israel launched air strikes ‌on Iran. On Monday, Azmoun was called up to the squad for friendlies against Uzbekistan and Russia as part of Iran's preparations for next year's Asian Cup in Saudi Arabia. The Iranian Football Federation posted a picture of Azmoun smiling during a meeting with its president, Mehdi ⁠Taj.

"From 2014 ​until today, I've lived through ⁠so much in this jersey. I came, I went, I was cut, I came back," Azmoun, 31, wrote in a post on social ⁠media. "I won, I lost, I laughed, I cried. But never, not even when I was away, did I ever see myself ​as separate from the national team ...

"Maybe after all these years and all these games, getting called up to ⁠the national team should be routine for me. But it isn't. Today when I found out I was called up again, my happiness was ⁠just ​like the first time." Iran were eliminated in the group stage of the World Cup after drawing all three of their matches.

Azmoun, who plays for UAE side Shabab Al-Ahli, said he did not resent anyone for leaving him ⁠out of the World Cup squad. "I'm not upset with anyone, nor do I have anything to prove," he added. "I'm ⁠just happy to have ⁠the chance again. The chance to fight with all my heart for the country I love."

Iran are in Group C with Syria, Kyrgyzstan and China at the Asian Cup ‌in Saudi Arabia. ‌The tournament begins on January 7.

TRENDING

1
Bessent says US, China had successful meeting with focus on trade, AI

Bessent says US, China had successful meeting with focus on trade, AI

Global
2
GLOBAL MARKETS-Tech leads shares higher in Asia, oil eases

GLOBAL MARKETS-Tech leads shares higher in Asia, oil eases

Global
3
Australia to seek UN security council seat from 2029

Australia to seek UN security council seat from 2029

Global
4
NFL-Williams and Daniels, top two picks from 2024 NFL Draft, carted off with injuries

NFL-Williams and Daniels, top two picks from 2024 NFL Draft, carted off with...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Can Higher Education Be Inclusive Without Putting Global South Knowledge on Equal Footing?

How the Hormuz LNG Shock Quietly Erased $241 Billion from US Debt

Can Livestock Manure Cut Fertiliser Use? Promise and Pitfalls of Circular Farming

Can We Cut Carbon Without Leaving Workers Behind? Lessons From 79 Global Economies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026