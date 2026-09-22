Cauvery dispute: SC declines fresh plea seeking 70 TMC water reallocation to Karnataka

The Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to entertain a fresh plea seeking re-allocation of Cauvery River water between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, observing that the two States are already contesting the dispute before the court.

ANI | Updated: 22-09-2026 15:29 IST | Created: 22-09-2026 15:29 IST
Cauvery dispute: SC declines fresh plea seeking 70 TMC water reallocation to Karnataka
The Supreme Court of India (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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The Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to entertain a fresh plea seeking re-allocation of Cauvery River water between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, observing that the two States are already contesting the dispute before the court. A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta said it would not entertain petitions filed by societies in an inter-state water dispute that was already being adjudicated.

“If we start entertaining petitions of societies in a dispute between two States, which are already contesting the matter, then there will be no end to it,” the bench observed. The plea, among other reliefs, sought re-allocation of 70 TMC of Cauvery water to Karnataka from Tamil Nadu's share.

The development came amid the ongoing dispute over Karnataka's compliance with directions to release Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu. The Supreme Court is separately hearing Tamil Nadu's plea seeking immediate release of its due share of Cauvery water. On August 17, the apex court directed Karnataka to comply with the  Cauvery Water Management Authority's (CWMA) release order.

Tamil Nadu has maintained that it was not receiving its due share in the rain-deficient year. On August 3, the State approached the Supreme Court, arguing that both the water allocation recommended by the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) and Karnataka's subsequent releases were inadequate. Karnataka had told the top court that it had released excess water to Tamil Nadu as of August 31 and was complying with the CWMA’s direction to maintain a flow of 9,000 cusecs. (ANI)

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