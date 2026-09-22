Karnataka government wants to protect Western Ghats while safeguarding interests of farmers, local communities: DK Shivakumar

The Karnataka Legislature on Tuesday unanimously adopted a resolution seeking a review and necessary modifications to the Kasturirangan report, including a fresh physical survey, formation of a high-level committee headed by a retired judge, sending an all-party delegation to the Centre and one year’s time to complete the exercise. Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, while replying to the debate on the draft notification based on the Kasturirangan report in the Legislative Assembly and Council, said the State Government would constitute a high-level committee headed by a retired judge. The committee will include officials from the Revenue and Forest departments, representatives of farmers and industry, environmental and forest experts and academicians.

The committee will conduct physical surveys to scientifically identify eco-sensitive areas, forests, agricultural and horticultural lands and inhabited areas. Committees will also be formed at the gram panchayat level. The government’s position, he said, was to protect the Western Ghats and its biodiversity while safeguarding the interests and livelihoods of farmers and local communities.

Shivakumar said the seventh draft notification issued by the Centre on July 27, 2026, covering 20,668 sq km across 10 Karnataka districts and 1,449 villages, could not be accepted in its present form. He said village-wise and survey-number-wise surveys were necessary to accurately map houses, schools, plantations, drinking-water infrastructure and electricity poles. The State will seek one year from the Centre to complete the survey and submit recommendations, he said.

Shivakumar said an all-party delegation would meet the Prime Minister and Union Ministers to present Karnataka’s position. He also called upon the State’s MPs to speak with one voice on the issue. “Environment must be protected, but farmers must also be able to live,” he said, adding that farmers, tribals and local families who had lived in the region for generations should not be displaced or harassed.

He said issues relating to Bagair Hukum land, the Forest Rights Act, deemed forests, land grants and pending court cases should be examined before action is taken against local residents. Shivakumar said fresh encroachments in forest areas would not be permitted and strict measures would be taken against illegal hunting.

He said modern technology, cameras and systems to monitor elephant movement were being used for wildlife conservation and to prevent human-wildlife conflict. (ANI)