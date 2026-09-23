Telangana CM Revanth Reddy directs ‘Green Channel’ funds for SC, ST sexual assault victims

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy directed officials to release funds through a 'Green Channel' for providing compensation to victims of sexual assault belonging to the SC and ST communities. CM Reddy on Tuesday issued the directions while chairing a meeting of the State-level Vigilance and Monitoring Committee on the implementation of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.

The meeting marked the first State-level High-Power Vigilance and Monitoring Committee meeting on the Act chaired by the Chief Minister after the formation of Telangana state. The committee reviewed the implementation of the Act, cases registered, investigations, trial proceedings, case resolutions, and assistance and rehabilitation provided to victims so far.

During the meeting, CM Revanth Reddy said that the government was responding to incidents of sexual assault on humanitarian grounds. He also highlighted various welfare schemes launched for the upliftment of SC and ST communities, including the provision of fine rice and nutritious food to Dalit and tribal groups in the state.

The Chief Minister said that the government was moving forward inspired by the spirit of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and was allocating funds in proportion to population demographics. He said that Dalits constituted 31 per cent of the total beneficiaries of 'Indiramma' houses, while 17 per cent of the houses were sanctioned for Scheduled Tribes.

The government was also providing breakfast to 27.5 lakh students across the state, from nursery to Class 12. CM Revanth Reddy recalled that Indira Gandhi had distributed assigned land titles (pattas) covering 25 lakh acres to SC and ST communities, who considered her their beloved mother.

The Chief Minister emphasised that education alone could transform lives and said that the problems of marginalised communities could not be resolved without providing them quality education. He appealed to communities to encourage their children to pursue education and sports.

"Let us work towards the development of these communities, rising above politics," he said. Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Minister Adluri Laxman Kumar, Government Advisor Shabbir Ali, MPs Mallu Ravi, Balaram Naik and Kadiyam Kavya; MLAs Thota Laxmikantha Rao, Medipalli Satyam, Kavvampalli Satyanarayana, Vemula Veeresham, Mandula Samuel, Matta Ragamayi, Vedma Bojju and Murali Naik; MLC Gorati Venkanna; Chief Secretary Sanjay Jaju, DGP CV Anand, chairpersons and members of SC/ST Commissions, and senior officials were present at the meeting. (ANI)