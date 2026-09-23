Delhi: LSR shifts classes online after gangrape near campus, students raise safety concerns

Lady Shri Ram College for Women (LSR) has suspended physical classes and shifted teaching online following the alleged gangrape of a 17-year-old girl at Aastha Kunj Park near Kalkaji Mandir and a subsequent police encounter close to the college campus. The college suspended classes from Tuesday afternoon after an accused in the case was intercepted by police near the college’s back gate. The encounter took place around 50 metres from the gate, triggering anxiety among students and staff.

The college administration said student safety and well-being remained its priority and that faculty mentors and counsellors had been asked to remain available to students. The incident at Aastha Kunj Park was reported on Monday evening. According to Delhi Police, the teenager had visited Kalkaji Mandir with a male friend before entering the park.

Three men allegedly approached them while posing as policemen and subsequently separated the girl from her friend before taking her to an isolated area of the park. Police said the men allegedly sexually assaulted her and threatened the two. All three accused have been arrested, according to police. One of them, identified as Asif, allegedly opened fire when police attempted to apprehend him near District Magistrate’s Office Road in Amar Colony.

Police said a bullet struck a head constable’s bulletproof jacket and that the police team fired in self-defence, injuring Asif in the leg. The developments have intensified concerns among LSR students, particularly those living in paying guest accommodation and other housing around the college and Aastha Kunj Park.

Some students have reportedly discussed temporarily returning home, while others said they were avoiding travelling alone and were commuting in groups. The LSR Students’ Union held an emergency online General Body Meeting at 9 pm on Tuesday to discuss the concerns.

In a statement circulated ahead of the meeting, student representatives said the recent developments had left many students feeling “shaken and unsafe” and called for a collective discussion on security measures and the concerns of students. The union said it plans to raise the students’ concerns with the college administration, particularly regarding security around the campus perimeter. The statement described the meeting as a platform for students to voice concerns, share experiences and discuss measures they want to see implemented.

The students’ statement also said that safety around the college should be treated as an immediate requirement rather than a long-term aspiration, urging students to organise and collectively raise their concerns. (ANI)