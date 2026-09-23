"Everyone knows who is operating under BJP's patronage": Kunal Ghosh warns against vote split in Rejinagar

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Kunal Ghosh called for a unified opposition vote behind party candidate Rabiul Alam Chowdhury to defeat the BJP in Rejinagar, while simultaneously reaffirming his party's commitment to supporting the Congress in Nandigram despite the recent arrest of Congress candidate Milan Pradhan in an old CPI(M)-era case, following Mamata Banerjee's endorsement. Addressing the media on Tuesday, Ghosh urged voters in the Rejinagar constituency to consolidate behind Mamata Banerjee’s designated nominee, Rabiul Alam Chowdhury, emphasising that a united front is essential to secure a defeat for the BJP.

"Everyone knows who is operating under the BJP's patronage. If the BJP is to be defeated in Rejinagar, everyone must unite and vote for Mamata Banerjee's candidate, Rabiul Alam Chowdhury. If the votes get split, the BJP will ultimately reap the benefit,” Kunal Ghosh said. Ghosh further pointed out that shortly after the leadership declared its stance in Nandigram, the local Congress candidate was taken into custody, noting that despite these setbacks, the party's stance remains firm.

“Our leader, Mamata Banerjee, had supported the Congress in Nandigram, so our stance remains that we should support the Congress. However, immediately after Mamata Banerjee made this announcement, he was arrested it was regarding an old case from the time of the Nandigram movement during the CPIM's tenure...nevertheless, our stance is clear: we are supporting the Congress in Nandigram," Kunal Ghosh said. The statement came amid political developments ahead of the October 6 bypolls in West Bengal, including Rejinagar and Nandigram, following a dispute over the TMC's party name and symbol and changes in candidate positions.

On Tuesday, the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced that a by-election will be conducted for a single casual vacancy in the Upper House from West Bengal, which arose following the resignation of TMC MP Rukmini Mallik. Meanwhile, the Nandigram seat fell vacant after Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari retained Bhabanipur in the 2026 Assembly elections. He had defeated TMC chief Mamata Banerjee on the Bhabanipur seat and vacated Nandigram.

The Rejinagar seat fell vacant following the resignation of Aam Janata Unnayan Party founder Humayun Kabir, who also won from Nowda. Earlier on Saturday, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Saugata Roy said that party candidate Rabiul Alam Chowdhury did not withdraw from the Rejinagar Assembly by-election after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee spoke to him, expressing gratitude to the candidate for continuing in the electoral fray.

Saugata Roy told ANI, "He did not withdraw… Mamata Banerjee talked to him. I thank him for not withdrawing." The Rejinagar seat fell vacant following the resignation of Aam Janata Unnayan Party founder Humayun Kabir, who had also won from Nowda.

Meanwhile, TMC MLA Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay reacted to the arrest of Congress candidate Milan Pradhan ahead of the Nandigram bypoll, questioning the timing of the action. "This is all just a pretext. How has he been moving around freely for 19 years? Why wasn't he arrested? He got arrested only when he became a candidate," Chattopadhyay told ANI.

The Congress has alleged that Pradhan's arrest in an old murder case came soon after the Mamata Banerjee-led faction announced support for him in Nandigram. Police sources said Pradhan was arrested based on an existing warrant in connection with the case.

Earlier, Mamata Banerjee's faction decided to support Congress candidate Milan Pradhan in Nandigram after its candidate Sanchita Pradhan Dey withdrew her nomination. Banerjee had said the decision was taken in the "greater interest of the country" and described Congress as a "sister party". The developments followed the Election Commission of India's interim order barring rival TMC factions from using the party's original name "All India Trinamool Congress" and its traditional symbol "Jora Phool" pending a final decision on the organisational dispute.

Reacting to the EC order, Roy had said, "I have no reaction. This is a temporary order only for only two by-elections. So we do not accept the order. Nor do I think it's a permanent order. "The ruling faction was allotted the name "Mamata All India Trinamool Congress" and the "Football Player" symbol, while the rival faction led by Arup Roy was allotted the name "Democratic Trinamool Congress" and the "Envelope" symbol for the upcoming bypolls.

The bypolls in Nandigram and Rejinagar, along with the Nagaon Lok Sabha by-election in Assam, are scheduled for October 6, with counting of votes on October 9. (ANI)