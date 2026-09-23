Former Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi to attend ‘Namami Bharatam’ in Guwahati

Former Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi, PVSM, AVSM (Retd.), will make his first-ever public appearance in the Northeast as Chief Guest at the monumental “Namami Bharatam” celebrations in Guwahati. Organized by Vidya Bharati and Shiksha Samiti Assam on September 25 at the Shrimanta Sankardev International Auditorium, Kalakshetra in Guwahati, the event marks the 150th anniversary of the national song “Vande Mataram.”

The programme is poised to create history through a massive socio-cultural mobilization and mass recitation, firmly placing Assam on the global map of cultural milestones. Emphasizing the cultural magnitude of the occasion, Pawan Tiwari, Organizing Secretary, Vidya Bharati Northeast and Assam, stated that the mass event signifies a powerful awakening of patriotic identity and national unity among the youth of the Northeast.

Detailing the grand scale and official recognition of the event, Sailendra Pandey, Media Architect of Vidya Bharati, highlighted that this gathering goes far beyond a conventional celebration. The ‘Namami Bharatam’ programme has been officially listed and scheduled for validation by both the Asia Book of Records and the India Book of Records.

Consequently, absolute adherence to guidelines and strict compliance with the submission timeline is mandatory. Sailendra Pandey further revealed that General Dwivedi’s maiden public engagement in the Northeast has sparked tremendous political and civic interest across the region, firmly establishing this record-breaking gathering as one of the biggest socio-cultural milestones in Guwahati's recent history. (ANI)