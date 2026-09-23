Assam: Fire breaks out at two warehouses in North Lakhimpur

Four fire tenders reached the spot and brought the blaze under control. The cause of the fire is yet to be known.

ANI | Updated: 23-09-2026 10:33 IST | Created: 23-09-2026 10:33 IST
Assam: Fire breaks out at two warehouses in North Lakhimpur
Visual from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A fire broke out at around 5:30 pm on Tuesday at two warehouses in Ward No. 13 along the Betmahal-Gurudwara Road in North Lakhimpur, gutting jute shoes, jute and tarpaulins stored at the premises. Four fire tenders reached the spot and brought the blaze under control.

The cause of the fire is yet to be known. An employee, Abdul Sopik, said they were informed about the fire over a phone call and reached the spot around 5:20-5:25 pm, only to find the warehouses completely gutted.

Speaking to ANI, he said, "Someone called us, and then we came here and saw that everything had been damaged... Everything is completely gone...” “There were two warehouses. One was for slippers/footwear, and one warehouse was ours – storing fishing nets, mesh, and tarpaulins,” Sopik added.

Earlier, in a separate incident in Uttar Pradesh, a massive fire broke out in a factory in the Katghar police station area of ​​Moradabad on Monday. Moradabad Chief Fire Officer Rajeev Kumar Pandey said around ten fire tenders were deployed to the site. There has been no loss of life in the incident. Earlier on Saturday, a fire broke out in a stationary train coach at Shikohabad railway station, with the affected coach engulfed in flames and thick smoke rising from the premises. (ANI)

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