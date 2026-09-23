Gujarat govt introduces state-wide GPUaaS framework to strengthen AI infrastructure

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendrabhai Patel, the Gujarat Government has decided to implement a state-wide GPU-as-a-Service (GPUaaS) Framework with immediate effect to accelerate artificial intelligence (AI)-driven governance and innovation. According to the Chief Minister’s office, under the new framework, government departments and affiliated institutions will have access to shared and centralised high-performance GPU computing resources.

The decision, taken under the guidance of the Chief Minister and under the leadership of Science and Technology Minister Arjunbhai Modhwadia, aims to expand the use of AI beyond technology and apply it across good governance, public service delivery and innovation. Gujarat’s AI Action Plan is built around six key pillars – Data; Infrastructure; Capacity Building; Foundational R&D and Use Case Development; Deeptech Startup Facilitation; and Safe & Trusted AI. The GPUaaS framework has been operationalised to strengthen the second pillar, Infrastructure.

Under the new framework, Gujarat Informatics Limited (GIL) will manage the centralised GPU infrastructure. This could reduce the need for individual government departments to establish high-performance computing infrastructure on their own and enable more efficient, centralised utilisation of available resources. In addition to government departments, government institutions, boards and corporations, autonomous institutions and other organisations approved from time to time by the Science and Technology Department will also be able to access the GPU facility for approved AI and data-driven use cases, according to the release.

Allocation of GPU resources will be carried out through a centralised mechanism, taking into account factors including technical feasibility, availability of resources, approved use cases, priority of requirements and applicable government policies. GIL will be responsible for provisioning, operation, monitoring and management of the GPU infrastructure. This will enable systematic management of the computing capacity required for AI-based projects.

Eligible state government departments, government institutions and government educational institutions will receive access to GPU infrastructure on a 100 per cent subsidised basis. The facility will also be available on a 100 per cent subsidy basis for the production rollout of AI use cases by startups selected under the AI Innovation Challenge at the AI Centre of Excellence (AI CoE).

This will make access to high-performance computing easier for government entities undertaking innovative AI initiatives as well as selected startups working on AI applications. Other startups may also be provided access to GPU resources, subject to availability of GPU resources and the terms and conditions of the approved GPUaaS Framework. In such cases, the actual GPU service cost, along with the applicable GIL consultancy fee, will have to be paid.

GIL has been entrusted with end-to-end responsibility for operational, technical and administrative coordination, monitoring, financial management and governance support. A provision has also been made for GIL to receive a 7 per cent consultancy fee on the actual cost of GPU services procured from a Cloud Service Provider empanelled by IndiaAI. Departments and user organisations will be permitted to use GPU resources only for approved purposes and will be required to comply with applicable government policies relating to information security, data privacy, cybersecurity and responsible use of AI.

The release stated that the GIL will periodically issue detailed guidelines, with the approval of the Science and Technology Department, covering eligibility criteria, application procedures, GPU allocation mechanisms, operational guidelines, charging methodology and monitoring frameworks. The framework is aimed at ensuring that GPU capacity available for AI applications across the state is utilised in a uniform, systematic and policy-driven manner.

With the implementation of the GPUaaS Framework, the infrastructure pillar of Gujarat’s AI Action Plan has been given a practical operational framework. The framework covers government departments, government educational institutions and selected AI startups. Thus, Gujarat now has not only an AI policy and action plan but also a shared, centralised and managed computing infrastructure to support its implementation. The decision has come into effect immediately. (ANI)