BJP National President Nitin Nabin to undertake two-day visit to West Bengal on September 27-28

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President Nitin Nabin is scheduled to undertake a two-day visit to West Bengal on September 27 and 28 as part of his organisational engagements in the state, sources said. During his visit, Nabin will hold a meeting with members of the BJP’s state Core Group and senior party leaders. The meeting is expected to focus on the party’s organisational functioning and preparations for strengthening the organisation at the grassroots level.

According to the sources, the BJP national president is also scheduled to interact with the party’s MPs and MLAs from West Bengal. Discussions with elected representatives are expected to cover organisational matters, coordination between the party organisation and its elected representatives, and issues related to the state. Apart from these meetings, Nabin will participate in various other party programmes and engagements during his two-day visit.

The visit is part of Nabin’s ongoing organisational outreach across states following his appointment as BJP national president, with a focus on strengthening coordination with state units, reviewing organisational activities and engaging with party leaders and workers. Earlier, on September 23, the Bharatiya Janata Party announced in-charges and co-in-charges for several states and Union Territories.

BJP National President Nitin Nabin approved the appointments, under which senior BJP leader Smriti Irani was assigned organisational responsibilities for Haryana and Chhattisgarh. Meanwhile, party strategist Sunil Bansal was assigned to Bengal and Telangana, while Vinod Tawde was entrusted with key regional responsibilities, with Tawde continuing his focus on the politically important state of Uttar Pradesh. The party also allocated new roles to strengthen its senior state management, designating Ram Madhav as the in-charge for Uttarakhand, supported by Bansuri Swaraj as the co-in-charge.

The strategic assignments are part of the party's broader organisational exercise to strengthen grassroots mobilisation and deploy leadership across key states. (ANI)