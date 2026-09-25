Fifth candidate enter race to lead WHO as nominations close

Reuters | Updated: 25-09-2026 16:40 IST | Created: 25-09-2026 16:40 IST
Fifth candidate enter race to lead WHO as nominations close

A fifth candidate ​has entered the race to ​lead the World ‌Health Organization, ​the agency's website showed as the deadline for nominees closed overnight.

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