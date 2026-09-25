Delhi Police arrests Patna-based gangster, proclaimed offender in Arms Act case

The Delhi Police Crime Branch has arrested a Patna-based gangster and proclaimed offender, identified as Chhotu alias Prince, in connection with an Arms Act case registered at the Special Cell of Delhi Police, officials said. According to Delhi Police, the accused was declared a Proclaimed Offender (PO) by a Delhi court in 2018 under the Arms Act of the Special Cell. He was apprehended by the Western Range-II (WR-II) team of the Crime Branch from Ranchi, Jharkhand, following a coordinated operation on September 22.

The accused, a resident of Patna, Bihar, was allegedly a member of the Pinku Chaudhary gang and was involved in more than 16 criminal cases in Bihar, including murder, dacoity and robbery, the police said. The Crime Branch said that a team led by Inspector Gautam Malik, along with SI Manish Yadav, Head Constables Pawan Kumar and Rajesh, under the supervision of ACP Raj Pal Dabas and directions of DCP Crime Branch Harsh Indora, conducted the operation based on secret information.

According to police, technical surveillance was used to track the accused, who was allegedly changing his locations and hideouts to evade arrest. The team laid a trap near Adelhatu Tontal Chowk under Bariyatu Police Station in Ranchi, Jharkhand, where the accused attempted to flee but was apprehended after a brief chase. “During sustained interrogation, it was revealed that accused Chhotu alias Prince, aged about 42 years, is a native of Patna, Bihar. He studied up to Class 10 and later became involved in criminal activities,” Delhi Police said in its press release.

Police said the accused became associated with the Pinku Chaudhary gang after coming in contact with another accused, Ravi Singh, during his incarceration in a robbery and Arms Act case in 2007. The police further stated that between 2010 and 2019, Chhotu alias Prince and his associates were allegedly involved in several serious criminal cases during a rivalry between the Pinku Chaudhary gang and the Ajay Verma gang in Patna.

In 2013, the accused and his associate Ravi Singh were arrested by the Special Cell of Delhi Police, and four pistols and 20 live cartridges were allegedly recovered from their possession. An FIR under the Arms Act was registered in this connection. Police said the accused later remained absent from court proceedings and was declared a Proclaimed Offender in November 2018.

Delhi Police stated that the arrest has prevented the possibility of further violent crimes and reflects the Crime Branch’s efforts against interstate gangsters and habitual offenders. (ANI)