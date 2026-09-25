Congo military plane crash kills 13, including three officers, official says
Thirteen people including three army officers were killed on Friday when a military plane crashed in Democratic Republic of Congo, an official said.
Thirteen people including three army officers were killed on Friday when a military plane crashed in Democratic Republic of Congo, an official said.
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