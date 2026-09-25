MHA extends AFSPA in nine Nagaland districts, 21 police station areas

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Friday extended the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958 (AFSPA) in nine districts of Nagaland and specified areas under 21 police stations in five other districts, declaring them as "disturbed areas", for another six months with effect from October 1, 2026.

ANI | Updated: 25-09-2026 21:15 IST | Created: 25-09-2026 21:15 IST
MHA extends AFSPA in nine Nagaland districts, 21 police station areas
Representative image (File Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Friday extended the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958 (AFSPA) in nine districts of Nagaland and specified areas under 21 police stations in five other districts, declaring them as "disturbed areas", for another six months with effect from October 1, 2026. The nine districts are Dimapur, Niuland, Chumoukedima, Mon, Kiphire, Noklak, Phek, Peren and Meluri, where AFSPA is extended.

Besides the areas in Nagaland falling within the jurisdiction of Khuzama, Kohima North, Kohima South, Zubza and Kezocha police stations in Kohima District;  Mangkolemba, Mokokchung- I, Longtho, Tuli, Longchem and Anaki 'C' police stations in Mokokchung district; Yanglok police station in Longleng district; Bhandari, Champang and Ralan police stations in Wokha district; and  Ghatashi, Pughoboto, Satakha, Suruhuto, Zunheboto and Aghunato police stations in Zunheboto district will also come under AFSPA. The MHA made the announcement through a notification, considering the gravity of the situation in the state following an assessment of concerned security wing, an Intelligence Bureau report and a review of the law and order situation.

The AFSPA empowers the Central Government to declare an area as a 'disturbed area' under Section 3 of the Act where the use of armed forces in aid of civil power is considered necessary. The latest declaration will remain in force for six months from October 1, 2026, unless withdrawn earlier.

AFSPA grants special powers to armed forces deployed in “disturbed areas,” including authority to conduct operations and arrest without warrant, with legal immunity for actions taken in good faith. (ANI)

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