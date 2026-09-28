LPU protests: Students describe "horrific" scenes as violence erupts on campus; classes suspended, exams postponed

Students at Lovely Professional University (LPU) described the scenes on campus as “horrific” after protests over an alleged rape incident turned violent, with reports of vandalism, arson and clashes during the overnight unrest. The university has suspended regular classes for 10 days from Monday and postponed mid-term examinations until further notice, prompting a large number of students to leave for their hometowns.

Several students left the university for their hometowns amid heavy police deployment. Students said the situation was peaceful on Monday morning but expressed concerns over their safety following the violence reported on Sunday night. A student told ANI that the university had informed students about the suspension of classes and postponement of examinations. “We received the notice yesterday... Everything is peaceful inside the campus... Exams have been postponed and the regular classes were suspended. If everything goes well, normalcy might return within 1-2 weeks,” the student said.

Another student said the administration had informed them that university buildings were damaged during the unrest. “According to the interaction we had with the administration, we were told that amid the ruckus last night, the main buildings of Computer Science on the campus were vandalised and set on fire, which is why we were granted a 10-day holiday,” the student said.

The student claimed that the situation had subsequently become peaceful and that police had secured the campus. “We are feeling safe right now, but we are not sure if everything will be normal after 10 days, or if online classes will be held because the classes were vandalised to a great extent last night,” the student added.

Another student said safety had become the immediate concern amid the unrest. “The university's stand is that the students should stay safe. It is better for them to stay inside their hostels and stay safe from the locals and goons who have come. Instead of roaming outside, if they want to protest, they can do it peacefully,” the student said.

The student further alleged that people from outside had entered the campus and that several university properties had been damaged. “This protest is going on for the girls, but the girls themselves don't feel safe inside... A lot of students fought with the goons, who have completely destroyed the University hall, set fire to the CS building, and broken the admission block... They even broke the trophies the students won,” the student alleged.

Student Vishal Kumar said the situation was normal until Sunday morning but deteriorated after nightfall. “Until yesterday morning, the situation was normal; students were protesting. But as night fell, a large number of people came from outside wearing masks and it turned violent,” Kumar said.

“There was so much violence at night. Then we got a message from the University about the 10-day holiday. Everyone is leaving for home now. Safety is an issue. The scenes last night were horrific. We are now going home; that is a safe option,” he added. Another student, Karan, said the situation was peaceful on Monday due to heavy police presence but alleged that the previous night's violence had been intense.

“Right now, the situation is a little peaceful. The situation is under control because there is heavy Police presence right now. But last night, Police lathicharged on the protesting students,” Karan said. He alleged that people from outside entered the campus, damaged departments and set trees on fire. He also claimed that some people entered the girls' hostel carrying knives.

“Everything happened between 10 pm - 12 am. Police reached after 12 am. The situation was so out of control. We were all so scared. We have now been given 10-day holiday, exams have also been postponed. Let's see what happens. An official notification is yet to come,” he said. Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann ordered strict action against those responsible and directed DGP Gaurav Yadav to visit the university and assess the situation.

The protests erupted after reports circulated on social media about the alleged rape of a university student. Police have said the matter is under investigation and that the facts surrounding the allegation are yet to be established. An FIR has been registered against multiple unknown persons. Superintendent of Police (Investigation) Harinder Gill told ANI that the situation was peaceful on Monday.

“The situation has been peaceful since last night. The University Administration has suspended regular classes for 10 days. So, students have been leaving here since last night. The situation is peaceful. There is no protesting or anything as of now. We have made a large-scale deployment of Police at all gates of the campus,” Gill said. Earlier, Punjab Police conducted a flag march at LPU, while ADGP Fayaz Farooqui said more than 2,000 personnel had been deployed to maintain law and order. (ANI)