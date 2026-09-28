Uttar Pradesh: Dilapidated house collapses after heavy rain in Lucknow; no casualties reported

A dilapidated house collapsed following four consecutive days of heavy rain, causing damage to nearby houses in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. No casualties have been reproted in the incident. A local, Shahbe Alam, said that the residents of the house were warned before and hence it was empty when it collapsed.

According to Alam, the road is completely blocked due to the debris; however, no one has been injured. "It was an old house; it was just standing there. Fortunately, no one was inside. They had been warned about the risk. My house is right opposite; the path is completely blocked. There are small children here too, but thankfully, no one was injured. No one from the department has arrived here yet," he said.

Another local, Taj, noted that the incident took place at 12:30 AM on Monday. He added that the residents were informed that someone would visit to cut the electrical supply to ensure no further damage is done, but so far nobody has arrived. "It collapsed last night at 12:30 AM. The police came, and our councillor came too. We were told someone would come to cut the electricity, but no one has shown up yet. The road is also blocked. No one was injured. Everyone survived," he said.

Further details are awaited in the incident. Earlier today, a motorcycle caught fire near 1050 Chauraha in Lucknow, prompting fire brigade teams to rush to the spot and douse the flames.

Firefighters reached the location after receiving information about the incident and successfully brought the fire under control. No further details regarding the cause of the fire or any casualties were immediately available. (ANI)