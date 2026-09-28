SC closes plea after UP withdraws notice against student over proposed Cockroach Janta Party protest

The Supreme Court on Monday closed proceedings against a Gautam Buddh University student after the Uttar Pradesh authorities withdrew a preventive notice issued to him over his alleged role in mobilising students for a proposed Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest in Greater Noida. A bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana said that no punitive action be taken against law student Akshat Tripathi based on a Rs 5 lakh bond notice issued to him by the authorities.

The apex court was hearing a plea filed by Tripathi challenging the notice issued under Sections 126 and 130 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) by the Greater Noida Executive Magistrate. The notice required Tripathi to furnish a personal bond of Rs 5 lakh along with two sureties of the same amount, in connection with allegations that he had encouraged fellow students to participate in a proposed CJP dharna.

During the hearing, appearing for the authorities, Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati informed the bench that the notice had already been withdrawn. The bench recorded Bhati’s statement that the notice stood withdrawn and directed that any action taken pursuant to it in the past would stand annulled.

“Ms Bhati has entered appearance. She states that the notice already stands withdrawn. That being so, it is directed that action, if any, taken in the past pursuant to the notice stands annulled and consequently, no punitive action will be taken against petitioner,” the bench ordered. The petition had challenged the preventive proceedings initiated against Tripathi in connection with the proposed student

Earlier, the top court took strong exception to a Greater Noida Executive Magistrate issuing a notice to the student, despite its earlier direction against coercive action against students in connection with the agitation. The CJI had questioned how the Magistrate could issue such a notice when the Supreme Court had already quashed FIRs related to the student protests and barred coercive action against students. (ANI)